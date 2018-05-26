Car goes off road, crashes into garage in Groton

GROTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist in Groton reportedly slammed into multiple utility poles early Saturday morning before barreling into a garage in Groton.

The crash happened just after midnight on Boston Road.

Video from the scene showed a badly damaged car and garage.

The road was closed for a period of time but it has since been reopened.

It’s not clear if the driver was injured.

The cause of the crash was not immediately available.

