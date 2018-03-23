DOVER, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire say a driver traveled over a guardrail and plummeted down an embankment 65 feet into the woods, suffering minor injuries.

Police say 39-year-old Jesse Blais, of Dover, New Hampshire, was arrested at a hospital and charged with driving while intoxicated Friday.

It wasn’t immediately known if Blais had a lawyer. He’s scheduled to appear in court April 3.

Police say it appears Blais was entering exit 9 southbound on Route 16 in Dover when he traveled up a snowbank and went down the embankment.

