CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews battled a car fire at the Blue Hills Reservation parking lot in Canton on Friday, officials said.

Firefighters responding to a reported vehicle fire at the lot found a Jeep with its front end fully engulfed in flames.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire, according to Canton fire officials.

There was no word on any injruies.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Quick knock down by group 4 in the parking lot of Blue Hills CC. Even saved the clubs. pic.twitter.com/tuz7ucBZER — Canton Fire (@CantonFire1) October 15, 2021

