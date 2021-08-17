BOSTON (WHDH) - A car inside a parking garage in Boston went up in flames on Tuesday morning, prompting a large emergency response.

Crews responding to a report of a fire inside the Hale Building garage at 60 Fenwood Road found a burning vehicle parked on a below-ground level, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.

There were no reported injuries.

Large fans are being used to clear smoke out of the garage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

2nd alarm companies are making up from garage fire. Large fans are being used to clear out smoke. pic.twitter.com/GAdS5xQuel — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 17, 2021

All companies working at 60 Fenwood Rd parking garage with a car fire on below ground level. Car fire is out & companies checking all other vehicles to be sure no one in vehicles or in need of EMS from smoke. pic.twitter.com/BFkVKQuBrT — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 17, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)