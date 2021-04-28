BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters put out a car fire in Bourne on Wednesday morning.

The car went up in flames in the Bourne Rotary, causing traffic delays in the area.

Crews pushed the vehicle into the nearby driveway of the state police barracks, where they put out the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)