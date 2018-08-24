Car goes up in flames in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge firefighters made quick work of a car that burst into flames Friday afternoon.

Fire crews responding to a reported vehicle fire on Norfolk Street about 1:20 p.m. found the car engulfed in flames and quickly put it out, according to a post on the Cambridge Fire Department’s Twitter page.

The cause remains under investigation and there were no reported injuries.

#CambMA on Norfolk St: Engine 2, Ladder 1, & Division 1 quickly extinguish the car fully involved at 120 pm today (24 Aug 2018). CAPT Lowe & FF Bennett are in full PPE on the attack line. There were no injuries & the cause is under investigation.

— Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) August 24, 2018

