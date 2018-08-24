Car goes up in flames in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge firefighters made quick work of a car that burst into flames Friday afternoon.
Fire crews responding to a reported vehicle fire on Norfolk Street about 1:20 p.m. found the car engulfed in flames and quickly put it out, according to a post on the Cambridge Fire Department’s Twitter page.
The cause remains under investigation and there were no reported injuries.
