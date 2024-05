BOSTON (WHDH) - A car went up in flame in Fenway Thursday night.

The driver was making her way down Boylston Street when it caught on fire near Brookline Avenue.

The driver said she was able to get out of the car just before it exploded.

Firefighters put the fire out in minutes.

The driver said she’s not sure what could have caused the explosion.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)