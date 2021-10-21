MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a car fire in Malden on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Crews responding to a car fire in the area of Eastern Avenue during the morning commute found an SUV with its front end completely engulfed in flames.

The flames were quickly extinguished, according to Malden firefighters.

No additional information was immediately available.

Strong work by @maldenfire ! For their swift response this morning to a MV fire 🔥 on Eastern Ave. during the morning commute. @MaldenPolice appreciates all you do for the community risking your lives everyday protecting our City. @MaldenFireChief pic.twitter.com/pRJwb1ky7B — Malden Police (@MaldenPolice) October 21, 2021

