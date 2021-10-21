MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a car fire in Malden on Thursday afternoon, officials said.
Crews responding to a car fire in the area of Eastern Avenue during the morning commute found an SUV with its front end completely engulfed in flames.
The flames were quickly extinguished, according to Malden firefighters.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)