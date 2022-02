WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went up in flames in the parking lot of an MBTA station in Woburn on Monday morning.

Heavy flames could be seen pouring out of the vehicle in the parking lot of Anderson Station.

Firefighters responded to put out the fire.

No additional information was immediately released.

