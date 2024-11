DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A car caught fire on a Duxbury road Thanksgiving night, fire officials said.

At around 8 p.m. Thursday, a car pulled over on Chandler Street because of a mechanical issue, according to the Duxbury Fire Department.

The vehicle caught on fire soon after, the department said.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)