Car goes up in flames on I-93 in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car driving on Interstate 93 in Wilmington went up in flames Tuesday morning.

Wilmington police responding to the southbound side of the highway for a report of a fire near Exit 38 about 10:30 a.m. found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames, officials said.

There was no immediate word regarding possible injuries.

Traffic was not impacted by the fire.

No additional details were available.

