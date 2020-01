ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Motorists are being warned to expect traffic delays as crews extinguish a vehicle fire in Acton on Friday.

The car went up in flames on the eastbound side of Route 2 near Exit 14 about 9 a.m., according to the Acton Police Department.

No additional information was immediately released.

Vehicle fire Route 2 East prior to exit 42. Seek alternate routes as the road is closed temporarily while AFD is actively working the scene. #ActonMa pic.twitter.com/xVsMg0f0wp — Town of Acton, Mass. Police (@ActonMAPolice) January 3, 2020

