Car goes up in flames on Route 24 in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - A car traveling on Route 24 in Bridgewater went up in flames Thursday.

Firefighters and state troopers responding around 10:45 a.m. to the northbound side of the highway found heavy flames shooting from what appeared to be a sedan, police said.

Multiple lanes were closed while crews worked to extinguish the fire. The highway has since been reopened.

Remarkably, no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

