ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car was hit by an MBTA commuter rail train in Abington Monday afternoon, sending the driver to the hospital, police said.

At around 3:12 p.m., emergency crews responded to Railroad Street and North Avenue on the Kingston Line, according to MBTA Transit Police.

Several first responders were on scene working to assess the damage. The car’s driver, a 45-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

She was conscious and speaking when officers got to the scene, police said.

SKY7-HD spotted the damaged car in a ditch next to the train tracks.

“Preliminarily, we have determined the safety grade crossing equipment was fully functional and operational at the time of the accident,” MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said in a statement.

“TPD detectives will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the facts and circumstances surrounding the incident,” he continued.

No injuries were reported onboard the train. No additional information was immediately available.

