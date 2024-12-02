ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car was hit by an MBTA commuter rail train in Abington Monday afternoon.

Several first responders were on scene working to assess the damage. It is unclear if anyone in the car or on the train was injured.

SKY7-HD spotted the damaged car in a ditch next to the train tracks.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)