FALL RIVER, Mass. (AP/WHDH) — Officials say two students were hit by a car while walking to a Massachusetts middle school.

Fall River Superintendent Matthew Malone says the students were struck in a crosswalk where a crossing guard was present in Fall River around 6:45 a.m. Monday.

Malone says the students were heading to Talbot Middle School, and police have identified the students as girls ages 12 and 13.

The 13-year-old girl was pinned under the front bumper of the car with a broken femur and the 12-year-old girl had her foot run over while trying to pull her friend to safety, according to police.

Both girls were taken to a Rhode Island hospital.

The driver, 45-year-old Jose Montalvo, will be summonsed to 2nd District Court on charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for a pedestrian in a crosswalk, and failure to stop at a stop sign.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)