MARION, MASS. (WHDH) - A car hit a black bear on Interstate 195 in Marion on Thursday morning.

The impact of the collision sent the car into the woods, according to the Marion Fire Department.

No additional information has been released.

There have recently been numerous bear sightings in Massachusetts, including one bear nicknamed BooBoo seen roaming the South Shore.

