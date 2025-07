BOSTON (WHDH) - A car hit the porch of a multifamily house in Dorchester Monday morning.

The car sparked a small fire upon impact; the fire captain on scene said the driver was checked out by EMS and is okay.

The house was empty at the time of impact.

The crash happened at roughly 9 a.m.

