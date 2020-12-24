Car hits man, rolls over woman after spinning out in Quincy parking lot

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car spun out and struck two people, landing on top of one of them, in a Quincy parking lot Thursday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash at the Stop and Shop parking lot on the Southern Artery at 9:30 a.m. found a man and woman had been hit by a car and the car was still atop the 36-year-old woman, police said.

Several officers and bystanders lifted the car off the woman, and she was taken to the hospital in serious condition. The 65-year-old man was also taken to the hospital with injuries, as was the driver.

The car was still at the scene at noon, showing heavy damage to the front. The crash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)