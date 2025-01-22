EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A car hit a pole in Everett Wednesday morning and erupted into flames.

The crash happened near a liquor store on Revere Beach Parkway.

Firefighters responded to the scene, where the car was visibly damaged from the smash.

No injuries have yet been reported.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

