EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A car hit a pole in Everett Wednesday morning and erupted into flames.

The crash happened near a liquor store on Revere Beach Parkway.

Firefighters responded to the scene, where the car was visibly damaged from the smash.

No injuries have yet been reported.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)