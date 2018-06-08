Car hits pole, narrowly misses smashing into Canton liquor store

CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car on its way to pick up someone with disabilities lost control Friday night, hit a pole and just narrowly missed smashing through the front of a liquor store in Canton.

Firefighters responding around 4:45 p.m. to a report of crash on Washington Street found an MBTA “The RIDE” car that had smashed into a support pole outside Tri-Town Discount Liquors.

Store owner Jojhar Tamber said the impact of the crash sounded like an explosion.

“We heard a big noise like a bomb dropped,” he said. “We come out and we see that they hit the post. We’re lucky that they didn’t hit the building or we’d be gone.”

The driver of the car was taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

Crews are working to remove the car. A building inspector will determine if the store is structurally sound.

No charges have been filed. The cause of the crash is not clear.

