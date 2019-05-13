Car jumps curb, slams into front of Arlington laundromat

ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A motorist veered off the road, jumped the curb and slammed into the front of a laundromat in Arlington on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a crash at The Brite White Laundromat near Mass. Ave and Forest Street found a heavily-damaged sedan and a crumbled brick wall on the sidewalk, according to the Arlington Police Department.

It’s not clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

No additional details were immediately available.

An investigation is ongoing.

Avoid the area: Mass Ave at Forest St for a car accident into a building- The Brite White Laundromat #ArlingtonMA pic.twitter.com/m3a3qq47p1 — Arlington, MA Police (@ArlingtonMAPD) May 13, 2019

