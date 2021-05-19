SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A crash sent a car flying into the water along the Arlington-Somerville line early Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Alewife Brook Parkway found the vehicle on its side in the water.

Crews used a truck to lift the car out of the water.

No additional information has been released.

