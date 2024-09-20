BOSTON (WHDH) - A car landed upside down after a crash in Dorchester Thursday afternoon.

Two SUVs were involved in the crash at the intersection of Dorchester Avenue and Mount Vernon Street.

A red SUV could be seen upside down with the airbags deployed. A black SUV was also involved in the crash.

Boston police officers taped off the scene and took photos of the wrecked cars.

No information was immediately available about the drivers or any possible injuries.

