AVON, MA (WHDH) - A driver leaving an Avon car dealership collided with several other vehicles Tuesday evening.

Sky7 was over the scene just after 5 p.m. There were several smashed up cars and flashing lights visible.

Police say no one was injured.

Additional details were not immediately available.

