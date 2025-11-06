ACTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A commuter rail train hit an unoccupied car that was on the tracks in Acton Thursday evening, according to Acton police.

The Acton Police and Fire Departments were called to the area of Central Street at approximately 5:30 p.m. for a report that a commuter rail train struck a vehicle at the railroad crossing.

First responders arrived and said they found the driver was able to get out of the car before the train hit it.

The car was pushed about 300 feet before it came to a stop. Sky 7 HD flew over the scene, showing the car completely smashed.

In a post on social media, the MBTA said Fitchburg Line Train 1427 from North Station was, “terminated today at South Acton due to a road vehicle on the right of way.”

Acton firefighers evaluated all 44 people who were on the train, as well as the car’s driver. No injuries were reported.

The car was later towed from the scene.

Firefighters said they also contained a fuel spill from the car.

MBTA Transit Police are investigating. They said early information indicates the driver went around the gates, and will be cited.

