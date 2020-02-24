Car left teetering over railroad tracks after crashing through fence in Walpole

WALPOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car that crashed through a fence in Walpole on Monday afternoon came to a rest on the edge of a cliff above railroad tracks, prompting a large emergency response, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Neponset View Terrace around 2 p.m. found a black car teetering over the adjacent railroad tracks, according to the Walpole Police Department.

The driver, who was able to climb out of the vehicle before emergency crews arrived at the scene, was not injured in the crash.

The vehicle has since been towed away.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)