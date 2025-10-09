ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A car went off the road, jumped a curb, and nearly crashed into a business in Attleboro Thursday afternoon, sending two men to the hospital, according to officials.

The Attleboro Fire Department responded to a report of a crash outside a fast-food restaurant at 134 Pleasant Street around 2:09 p.m.

When crews arrived, they found a car that was moderately damaged.

Fire officials said there were two people inside the vehicle, a man in his 70s who was driving, and a man in his 20s in the passenger seat. The passenger was able to exit the vehicle on his own, and firefighters assisted the driver out of the vehicle.

Both men were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Attleboro Police Department.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

