WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car nearly crashed into a Worcester barbershop packed with customers Wednesday afternoon.

Witnesses said two cars hit each other head-on before hitting two other cars at the intersection of Chandler and Dewey streets.

One of the cars nearly missed crashing through the window of VIP Barbershop at 230 Chandler St.

“I was inside here working and we just heard that big, loud noise. I just looked over and the accident already just happened,” said Luis Montanez, of VIP Barbershop. “I saw this car almost coming inside the barbershop. We all just froze.”

Montanez said it isn’t the first time he’s seen a crash on the block.

No additional information was immediately available.

