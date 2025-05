DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded after a car crashed into a fence on Southampton Street and Frontage Road on Tuesday.

Boston police say the crash happened around 6:24 p.m. and no one was injured.

The car came just feet away from landing on I-93N.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

