Car nearly strikes mother and child trying to cross the street in Millbury

MILLBURY, Mass. (WHDH) — A mother and child were nearly struck by a car while trying to cross the street in front of a school bus in Millbury.

Ashley Makridakis had just gotten her 7-year-old daughter Lyla off the school bus on Friday. The bus driver saw a car coming and he honked his horn to get Makridakis’ attention when he saw the car was not stopping.

The car drove past even though police said the bus had its stop sign out and red lights flashing. Makridakis had a close call and said she is grateful for Lyla’s bus driver.

The bus driver said the person driving the car was on their cellphone. Police are now trying to track the driver down.

