BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Two vehicles were involved in a crash in a Brockton parking lot Thursday, which ended up with one car on top of the other.

A tow truck was on scene at the Price Rite Marketplace parking lot at 240 East Ashland St. to remove the cars.

No additional information was immediately available.

