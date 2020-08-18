Car overturns after careening into pole in Easton

EASTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a car careened into an electrical pole in Easton Tuesday evening.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Lincoln Street found the vehicle overturned in an embankment on the side of the road and the pole snapped in half, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

The occupant of the vehicle was able to remove themselves and suffered only minor injuries.

National Grid has been called to the scene and there is no word on when power might be restored to the affected area.

The cause of the crash was not released.

