WEST BOYLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car partially fell into a sinkhole in West Boylston on Thursday morning.

The sinkhole formed in a driveway, causing the front end of the car to fall in.

There were no reported injuries.

This happened as remnants of Ida battered the Bay State.

