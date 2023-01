A car passed a stopped school bus in Wisconsin, nearly hitting a child who was getting ready to board.

Footage shows the student getting ready to get on the bus when they slipped. That’s when the car came skidding down the street, nearly striking the child.

Police say they have identified the driver.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)