NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A car was heavily damaged after it was pinned under a tractor trailer in New Hampshire, but no one was hurt, police said.

The car went partially under a FedEx truck in Nashua.

Officials had to rip the car’s roof open to get the driver out.

