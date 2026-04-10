PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a car into a pond in Peabody Friday morning.

The car was seen in Brown’s Pond on the Fairview Avenue side.

Divers were also seen in the water.

It is not yet clear if anyone was in the car.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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