WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters are on the scene of a car in the water in Watertown.

The vehicle could be seen close to the edge of the boat ramp at the Watertown Yacht Club on Charles River Road before it was later lifted out of the water by authorities.

Watertown fire confirmed they received a call reporting the submerged vehicle around 6:40 Wednesday morning.

“Upon arrival companies found an unoccupied partly submerged vehicle which had rolled into the river from the parking lot,” the fire department said in a statement.

