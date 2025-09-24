EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews pulled a car out of a river in East Bridgewater early Wednesday morning.

Officials said the driver crashed while driving near North Central and Pleasant Streets at about 4 a.m.

The car went past the guardrail and into the river embankment.

The driver was taken out of the car.

