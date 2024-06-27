SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Shrewsbury Thursday after a car drove into a local pond.

The incident happened Thursday morning at a boat ramp leading into Flint Pond.

SKY7-HD soon spotted crews on scene. The car was fully submerged in the water and a dive team was working to hook it to a tow truck.

No further information was immediately available.

