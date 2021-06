MANCHESTER BY THE SEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A car was pulled out of the water near Manchester-By-The-Sea on Friday, officials said.

SKY7HD showed a ship towing a car out of the water Friday afternoon.

It is unclear what caused the car to go into the water and there has been no word on any injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)