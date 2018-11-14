Car pulled to safety after dangling off pier in Charlestown

BOSTON (WHDH) — Emergency crews responded to a restaurant in Charlestown found a car dangling from a pier Wednesday night.
Video from Sky7 HD showed a vehicle that apparently jumped a wall in the parking lot of the Pier 6 restaurant near the Navy Yard.
Responders uprighted the vehicle, which was saved from plunging into the water by a small dock.
The driver of the vehicle says he was attempting to park and do a three-point turn when he hit the wrong peddle. He says he’s grateful to the people who ran to help him and a female passenger.
“They were the heroes,” he said. “They came down instantly and saved us.”
No injuries were reported.