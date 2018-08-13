Car rolls down driveway, plows into Haverhill home

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - An out-of-control car rolled backward down a driveway in Haverhill, across a street and slammed into the front of a home when its emergency brake failed Monday afternoon.

Jesse Delgado says he was startled and shocked when a loud bang suddenly shook his Bowden Street home.

“A huge crash. Stuff fell off the wall,” he said.

Emergency crews responding to the scene found an empty Mazda sedan lodged in the front of Delgado’s home.

Sean Morrisey, who lives across the street, says he applied the brake about an hour before his car cascaded down the driveway.

“It rolled all the way down the hill, over the curb, right into their front lawn,” he said.

Fortunately, nobody was injured by the runaway vehicle. It has since been towed away from the scene.

Delgado says the home is structurally safe despite the damage.

