WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A car rolled off the road into the woods and flipped over after it hit two other parked cars in a driveway near a home in Worcester early Monday morning, according to officials.

The incident occurred on Steele Street at around 2:30 a.m.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a black SUV rolled over in the woods,” Worcester police said in a statement. “A male was found trapped in the rear passenger side of the vehicle.”

The car was seen tilted on its side with the airbags deployed.

The trapped male was freed by Worcester fire and taken to a nearby hospital; he is expected to survive.

The driver and two other passengers were not injured.

“I’m usually backed in,” said Mark Allen, who’s car was hit. “So he probably hit and his front end probably hit my rear end and it pushed us this way.”

Allen was asleep, but woke up to find his car was damaged. He wondered why anyone would drive that fast on Steele Street, especially where it goes from pavement to gravel.

“You can’t speed down this road,” Allen said. “Even if you come down right where it turns into dirt, in my car I have to slow down because I’ll like bottom out on it. So you’re looking like maybe five miles an hour. “

Police were also seen gathering evidence as they determined what caused the crash.

