HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A car rolled over a guardrail along I-495 in Haverhill Friday, drawing an emergency response and causing multiple injuries, according to officials.

The state Department of Transportation in a post on X around 3:40 p.m. said there was a “rollover crash with injuries” on the southbound side of I-495 near Exit 107.

MassDOT said two left lanes were closed and told drivers to expect delays.

SKY7-HD soon flying over the scene spotted a white car resting on its roof on the edge of a wooded area near the highway.

Numerous emergency crews were responding.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)