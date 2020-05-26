LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A car rolled over in Lowell on Monday night, hitting a telephone pole before coming to a stop on its roof.

Officers responding to a serious motor vehicle crash on Lakeview Avenue at Ottawa Street around 9:15 p.m. shut down a portion of the roadway as crews worked to fix the pole and remove the vehicle.

There was no word on any injuries.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.

Lakeview Avenue has since reopened.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)