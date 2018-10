CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A car and motorized scooter were involved in a serious crash Tuesday night in Chelsea.

Police say the man driving the scooter was hurt and end up under the car.

They say some people who saw the crash helped him out from under the vehicle.

He was taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

