Massive yellow jacket “super nests” that can get as big as a car are popping up in Alabama.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System are warning residents to stay away from these nests, which form when a yellow jacket colony survives the winter and makes it to a second year.

Roughly 15,000 of the stinging insects live inside these “super nests”

Usually only one or two are spotted each year but experts say four have already been found in Alabama.

Anyone who sees a “super nest” is asked to not disturb it but instead contact local experts.

Yellows jackets can be extremely aggressive, reportedly causing the most stinging deaths in the nation.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)