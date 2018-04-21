ARLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A car slammed into an Arlington home Saturday morning.

Images from the scene show the back of the car on the house’s front porch.

Witnesses said the driver went off course because a stuck gas pedal.

The time of the crash was tough for the homeowner, Brain Casey. The home, which is on sale, has its first showing Saturday.

“The showing is still going on, the show must go on,” Casey said.

Casey said people who stopped by to look at the home were a little shocked by the scene.

“They think it’s kind of strange, to say the least, never saw anything like this before,” he said.

