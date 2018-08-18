BRAINTREE, Mass. (WHDH) – A car slammed into a building in Braintree Saturday and hit a gas meter, officials said.

The crash ruptured a gas line on Granite Street, near the 99 Restuarant building, fire officials said. The incident prompted evacuations in the area.

The driver was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

National Grid cut power to the area while power crews work to secure the scene.

Police are looking into why the driver lost control.

